Search on for armed robbery suspects in southern suburbs

OAK FOREST, Ill. -- The search continues Wednesday morning for two armed robbery suspects who led police on a high speed chase through the south suburbs.

It started Tuesday when four armed suspects robbed a Verizon Store on Weber Road in Bolingbrook, then took off in two vehicles.

Police were able to stop one of the cars, and detain one suspect, but the other vehicle led them on a high speed chase to Oak Forest.

That's where it crashed and the other suspects fled on foot, which prompted a brief lockdown at oak forest hospital.

A second suspect was caught in Oak Forest.

Two others are still on the loose.