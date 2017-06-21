Stadium provides quiet place for fans with autism

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCHAUMBURG, Ill. -- Everything that makes baseball great for the average spectator can be excruciating for those with sensory issues.

The crack of the bat, hollers from the dugout and cheers from the stands are sounds that make up everything nostalgic about baseball. And it’s exactly what makes a game unbearable for many on the autism spectrum.

Many baseball stadiums, like the one in Schaumburg, are now something about it.

The Schaumberg Boomer Stadium has a handful of quiet rooms available at for families who need to bring the volume of America’s favorite pastime way down.

With the help of autism home support services, Boomers Stadium offers the rooms to anyone needing a quiet place., even if for just a few minutes.

"They get to control the amount of sensory input their child experiences that day," said Rich Maston of Autism Home Support Services. "We have families who haven't gone out to eat together as a family for years because the experience can be overwhelming based on the sight and the sounds of the smells."

The quiet rooms are open to anyone who could use that break and some of the families WGN spoke with say sometimes, it only takes ten minutes to recalibrate and center kids who are experiencing sensory overload.