Wife of Cubs’ Addison Russell files for divorce, declines interview with MLB over abuse allegations

CHICAGO — Melisa Russell, wife of Chicago Cubs shortstop Addison Russell, is filing for divorce, according to the law firm representing her in the proceedings.

In a statement released Wednesday, the law firm of Beermann Pritikin Mirabelli Swerdlove LLP said Melisa Russell’s Petition for Dissolution of Marriage has been filed in Cook County.

The firm also said that Melisa refused to be interviewed by Major League Baseball after posts on social media accusing Addison of domestic violence prompted an investigation by the league. The posts included a comment from an alleged close friend of hers that accused Addison of “mental and physical abuse.” The posts have since been deleted.

“It is her desire to pursue a resolution that is, first and foremost, in the best interest of the parties’ son, and which occurs in a swift, amicable and private fashion,” Melisa Russell’s law firm said in a statement.

Addison Russell released a brief statement responding to the posts on June 8, saying “Any allegation I have abused my wife is false and hurtful.”

Russell sat out two days of games as MLB began its investigation, but has since returned to the lineup.