$2.5M bond for man accused of chasing estranged wife’s boyfriend with chainsaw

ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, Ill. — A judge set bond Wednesday at $2.5 million for a man accused of chasing his estranged wife’s boyfriend with a chainsaw.

Jose A. Jaimes-Jimenez, 27, is charged with first-degree attempted murder and aggravated battery.

The Chicago Tribune reports Judge Joseph Cataldo said, “this was almost a scene from a horror movie.”

Prosecutors say Jaimes-Jimenez waited outside his estranged wife’s workplace on Monday afternoon in the 500 block of W. Golf Road in Arlington Heights. When he saw his wife and her boyfriend walk outside and get into the boyfriend’s car, Jaimes-Jimenez allegedly rammed their car with his then chased the boyfriend with a chainsaw, severing the bones in his forearm.

Police say the victim also suffered cuts to his torso, hand and elbow. He is expected to recover.