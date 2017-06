Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- A drive-by shooting left three people injured near the Montrose Dog Beach.

A young woman and two young men were in a car near Lawrence and Simonds late Wednesday night, when another car pulled alongside them. The occupant of the other car fired several shots into the victims' car.

One man was shot in the hip, another in the arm. The woman, in the wrist. The injuries aren't considered life-threatening.

Police say the shooting may be gang-related, they're looking for the gunman.