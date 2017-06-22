After slow start to season, Cubs will send Kyle Schwarber down to Triple-A Iowa

CHICAGO – One of the many heroes of this era of Cubs baseball has hit an extended rough patch in his third season with the team.

Because of that, he’s going to take a little time away from the big club as they hit the road for the next two weeks.

According to a report by David Kaplan of ESPN Radio 1000 and 670 The Score, outfielder Kyle Schwarber will be sent down to Triple-A Iowa.

Cubs are sending Kyle Schwarber to Class AAA Iowa. Not expected to be gone long but it is an opportunity to clear his head. — David Kaplan (@thekapman) June 22, 2017

The Cubs have yet to confirm the move.

Schwarber has struggled with consistency at the plate since the beginning of the season, when he was put into the leadoff spot by manager Joe Maddon. While his power numbers remain strong (12 home runs), Schwarber’s average has been under .200 for most of the season.

In 68 games, the outfielder is hitting .171 with a .295 on base percentage with a .196 average in the month of June. Schwarber has just one hit in his last five games.