Fraud lawsuit filed against Chicago Basketball Academy, executive

CHICAGO -- The Cook County State’s Attorney has filed a fraud lawsuit against Chicago Basketball Academy.

The private high school and its chief executive, Damond Williams, are accused of failing to refund thousands of dollars in tuition and fees to parents.

The school closed two weeks into the 2015-2016 school year.

According to the lawsuit, parents who enrolled their child at the academy paid between $2100 and $2600 dollars in application, tuition and other fees for educational and athletic services never received.

Cook County State's Attorney Kim Fox says Williams is a scammer and among his many alleged ploys was dining with recruits at Carsons Ribs and even using it as a mailing address claiming to be friends with the owner.

Williams was a former college basketball player and a pro overseas for a few years as well. Parents say he claimed to have connections in the sport and promised his student athletes would get college scholarships. He also promised potential jobs down the road working in some kind of basketball capacity at the executive level.

He used students for promotional purposes on his website.

Parents claim the students attended class for a couple of days in what turned out to be rented facility. Even teachers were hired.