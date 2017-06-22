Kyle Schwarber’s demotion was a big part of Andy Frye’s discussion on Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - The news wasn't exactly a shock but it was a surprise.

Kyle Schwarber has struggled to find consistency at the plate since the beginning of the season and a few have even suggested that a few days in the minors could help a lot. It's just that many thought the Cubs wouldn't do it.

On Thurdsay, however, the team gave their fans a bit of a jolt when they gave the outfielder a few days off before sending him down to Triple-A Iowa for a little work. The Cubs say they still have plenty of faith in Schwarber, but hope that a little time away from the big club will help the team in the long run.

Andy Frye of Rolling Stone appeared on Sports Feed to discuss that along with more about the Cubs and the White Sox on Thursday's Sports Feed. Watch his interview with Jarrett Payton and Josh Frydman in the video above or below.