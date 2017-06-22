Woman whose body was found on street died of strangulation

CHICAGO — Police are investigating after a woman’s body was found half-naked, beaten and dumped on a West Side street early Thursday morning.

Police are calling it a homicide. The medical examiner’s determined her cause of death was strangulation.

The body was found in the 3500 block of West Huron, less than a week after a 17-year-old girl was killed on the same block of the East Garfield Park neighborhood.

Police say the woman was likely in her 40s or 50s and suffered blunt trauma to her face. She also showed signs of “defensive wounds” as if she had tried to fight an attacker.

Authorities have not yet identified her, but investigators were showing a photo to neighbors in the hope that someone would recognize her.