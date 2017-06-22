Woman’s body found on West Side street

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- Police have opened a homicide investigation after finding the naked body of a woman on a West Side street.

Chicago police say they found the body at about 1:15 a.m. Thursday in the 3500 block of West Huron in East Garfield Park.

She is African American and believed to be in her 40s or 50s. She had no personal belongings near her body. Police say she suffered blunt force trauma to the face and had defensive wounds on her body.

Police are investigating her death as a homicide. This is a developing story. Check back for details.