First full weekend of summer to feel more like fall

CHICAGO -- Those who like their summers hot will be disappointed by predicted temperatures this first full weekend of summer.

Forecast highs in the lower 70s will average about 10 degrees below normal and feel more like late September rather than late June.

While most hours this weekend will be dry, cooling aloft will produce an unstable atmosphere on Sunday.

Early sun will give way to some building clouds. Expect widely scattered showers and a few thunderstorms over 40% of the metro area in the milder afternoon and evening hours.

Temperatures should return to more typical late June weather by the middle of next week.