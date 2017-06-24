Bicyclist killed by Red Line train after falling onto tracks

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- A 19-year-old bicyclist was killed after he fell onto the tracks and was hit by a Red Line train at the Sox-35th St. stop Saturday.

A CTA spokesperson says the man was riding his bike on the platform when he lost his balance and fell just as a northbound train was pulling in to the station around 1:30 p.m.

The station was closed for about 2.5 hours as police started a death investigation, causing major delays on the Red Line, and confusion for White Sox fans arriving late or leaving early from Guaranteed Rate Field. People were re-directed to a Green Line station or to shuttle buses.

Police are still investigating, and said they haven't determined whether the incident was accidental or intentional.