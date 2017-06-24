White Sox retire former pitcher Mark Buehrle’s No. 56

CHICAGO — The White Sox honored one of their all-time greats Saturday, retiring former pitcher Mark Buehrle’s number 56 during a pregame ceremony Saturday.

The former ace is celebrated for helping the White Sox win a World Series and tossing a perfect game, among other accomplishments. The team had special gifts and surprises in store as they revealed the retired number during the ceremony at Guaranteed Rate Field.

Buehrle’s son Braden sang the national anthem, and his daughter Brooklyn threw out the first pitch. And Frank Thomas, Buehrle’s childhood hero and favorite player growing up, was on hand for the ceremony. Buehrle was also presented with artwork from Ron Kittle, an ATV called “Perfect Game” and pickup truck called “27 up 27 down.” They even tracked down the ball from one of his most famous defensive plays, when he flipped the ball between his legs to Paul Konerko to get the out.

Buehrle also came clean about a long time rumor while addressing the media Friday. After throwing 100 pitches during Game 2 of the 2005 World Series, he figured there was no possible chance they’d put him in Game 3. But as he grabbed a beer to relax and enjoy the game, he still checked with pitching coach Don Cooper. Coop joked, “not unless it goes to 13 innings.”

Well, as White Sox fans know, the game did go into extra innings, and Buehrle had to come in for the save.