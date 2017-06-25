Muslims mark end of Ramadan with Eid celebrations

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- At the Muslim Community Center on Chicago’s Northwest Side, the prayer of Eid marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan.

One of the two biggest muslim holidays, Eid celebrates the end of month-long fasting from dawn to sunset. The holiday is celebrated somewhat differently throughout the world. In Sarajevo, the morning prayers gave way to a day filled with family and friends. In Los Angeles, a mass prayer gathering was held, although amid heightened security.

Concerns still exist throughout the world since the deadly attack outside a London mosque last week, and safety was also on the minds of some in the U.S.

"Everyone has certain anxieties that we have to deal with; I honestly don't feel less safe," said Hasan Khurshid at a celebration in Los Angeles.

For Khurshid, the prayers today reflect what he believes his religion is all about.

"It’s about the unity. It’s about the community coming together for something bigger," he said. "We kind of go through the 30 days of fasting, so this is kind of like a celebratory day. We wake up, eating food, everyone’s happy."