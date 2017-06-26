Chris Hine discusses the Blackhawks after a week of change on Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - Change is part of the salary cap life of a successful team.

You get talent, you eventually have to pay for those players and you can't afford all of them. Hence the issues Stan Bowman has run into since the Blackhawks won the Stanley Cup in 2010.

But this week was even more of a shocker than the fans are used.

Marian Hossa is out for 2017-2018 season with a progressive skin allergy that's caused problems throughout his career. Then on Friday Niklas Hjalmarsson was traded away to the Coyotes and Artemi Panarin to the Blue Jackets.

Oh, and Brandon Saad returned in the deal with Columbus.

All the changes made for a busy weekend for Chicago Tribune Blackhawks' beat writer Chris Hine. But he did have some time to talk to Jarrett Payton and Josh Frydman about what's ahead for the team on Sports Feed Monday night.

Watch Chris' discussion on the show in the video above or below.