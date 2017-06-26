Driver fled fiery River North crash that killed passenger, police say

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- Chicago police are looking for a man who crashed his car in the River North neighborhood early Monday morning, killing his female passenger, before apparently fleeing the scene.

The crash happened around 1:30 a.m. at Ontario and Orleans, at the start of the Ontario feeder ramp. Police say the Nissan was speeding westbound when it slammed into a utility pole, and burst into flames.

The driver was able to climb out and run away. However, the passenger was trapped in the car, and while paramedics were able to remove her and perform CPR, she didn't survive.

Police are investigating and searching for the driver.

This is a developing story. Check back for more updates.