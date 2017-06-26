Like Rizzo, Willson Contreras hits a homer in his first leadoff at-bat

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WASHINGTON, D.C. - On Monday, the Cubs' second-year catcher completed a very unique achievement in Major League Baseball.

Willson Contreras led off for the first time in his Cubs' career on Monday as part of another try by manager Joe Maddon to ignite the team's offense.

With that, he's now batted in every single position in the lineup during the 2017 season - and the team has yet to reach the All-Star break.

But like Anthony Rizzo, who two weeks ago was put in the leadoff spot against the Mets and hit a homer his first time there in New York, Contreras has found quick success in that position.

On Monday, the catcher led off the Cubs' game against the Nationals with a solo homer to left field. It's the first leadoff homer of his career and gave the Cubs a 1-0 lead.

It's the eighth homer of the year for Contreras.