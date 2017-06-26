No Illinois budget yet as July 1 deadline looms

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. -- Day six of the 10 day Special Session saw lawmakers working, but a deal on a budget continues to elude them.

On Monday, Republican House leader Jim Durkin says they are not giving up.

"I can't over-stress this -- we are willing to work with House Democrats to reach an agreement," he said.

Over the weekend, leaders met for the first time since December but the governor was not in the room.

Democratic House Speaker Mike Madigan now insists he get something out of any budget deal -- that includes workers’ compensation, oversight on changes to part of the state’s Medicaid program and an overhaul of the school funding formula.

Gov. Bruce Rauner has pledged to veto the current version of the school funding bill.

"This is a governmental negotiation. This is a situation where nobody gets 100 percent," Madigan said.

The speaker says he needs 30 Republican votes. Durkin says it can be done as long as Democrats don’t water down the three things his side wants.

"The only way to get that number is reforms to these workers comp, pension and property tax systems," Durkin said.

If nothings done, Illinois’ bond status will likely be downgraded to "junk status," making it very expensive to borrow money, and do business with Illinois. And there's more at stake than bond status -- there’s the $15.2 billion in unpaid bills and a lot more.