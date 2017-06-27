2 killed, including off-duty officer, in police chase

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- Authorities off-duty police officer and a woman were killed in an overnight crash.

Police officers were trying to pull over the off-duty officer just seconds before he slammed into another car.

The identity of the officer has not yet been released but bunting is up and flags are lowered at the 10th District where the officer worked.

No one knows why the Chicago police officer who had left work an hour earlier at the 10th District would not stop for officers who were trying to pull him over.

“From what we know so far, it does not appear that the responding officers knew that the driver of the vehicle was an off duty police officer,” Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson said at a news conference Tuesday afternoon.

Surveillance video from a church on Roosevelt shows the off duty officer’s jeep speeding down the street, trying to get away from the on duty officers in an unmarked car with lights on. The jeep matched the description of an SUV used in a nearby crime. But it was not that car.

The officers jeep was speeding West on Roosevelt towards Kostner when it hit a Nissan driven by 27-year-old Chequita Adams. Adams’ car was pushed into this gas station pole where it split in two.

Adams and the unnamed officer had to be extracted from their respective cars.

They were dead at the scene.

The officers following the jeep were from the Area Central Gang Unit. It was officers from the 10th who responded to the crash not knowing their colleague was involved.​

Johnson says dashcams are not in unmarked cars. At this point, Johnson says it appears protocol was followed but the Independent Police Review Authority is conducting it’s own investigation.