Exavier Pope discusses a number of topics on Tuesday’s Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - When "The Best Dressed Man on TV" makes his way to Sports Feed, it's always a good conversation on a number of topics.

In Exavier Pope's discussion on Tuesday's show with Jarrett Payton and Josh Frydman, the discussion began with yoga, transitioned to Bulls, covered Addison Russell and Serena Williams. Then came a discussion by the sports legal expert on the recent Supreme Court case concerning sports betting and also discussed the rise of pro sports in Las Vegas.

These topics were apart of another entertaining two segments with Exavier which you can watch in the video above.