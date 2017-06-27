Family wants answers after woman killed in chase involving off-duty officer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- The family of the woman killed in a high-speed police chase involving an off-duty officer.

27-year-old Chequita Adams was killed early Tuesday morning in a horrific crash on Roosevelt and Kostner, just blocks from her home.

Her mother Chereta saw the crash on the news.

“I got up this morning to leave out for an appointment and I just seen on the news that it was a car accident involving an undercover police officer,” she says. “I didn’t see her in her room and I went back to watch the news. When they said it was a female in a silver Nissan, I knew that was my baby. I just ran to the police station to get information.”

Preliminary information from police is an off-duty officer in a jeep was being chase by an unmarked squad car on the suspicious of that the jeep was involved in a carjacking. Police say just as they were calling off the chase, the jeep slammed into Chequita ‘s car and pushed it into a light pole killing them both.

“The whole family wants answers because her daughter is not here right now, because of this thing that was going on with high speed chase,” said cousin Rossetta Dunbar.

Family and friend have surrounded Chereta as she struggles to understand what happened to the daughter she gave birth to when she was only 14.

“They killed my baby,” she said.

Chereta lost her only other daughters to cerebral palsy in 2000.

Chereta is not sure where her daughter was coming from when the crash happened, but she believes she was heading home. The family has not begun to plan funeral arrangements.