Batman visits patients at Lurie Children’s Hospital

CHICAGO -- Superhero Week is always a big hit at Lurie Children's Hospital and this year is no exception. Tuesday's special visitor was the Caped Crusader himself.

It wasn't Gotham City, but Batman was working on a special mission at Lurie Children's Hospital on Tuesday and it didn't require any of his crime-fighting tools. His mere presence seemed to be good medicine.

Rocky, the superhero therapy dog, also provided his assistance.

Staffers at Lurie were also dressed up for Superhero Week, which will include tributes to everyday heroes in the hospital.

For patients, spending time with Batman helped in harnessing extra strength to battle their medical conditions.

Later this week, Batman will return to spend more time with more patients.

On Friday, patients will be able to make their own superhero capes.

Earlier Tuesday, U.S. News and World Report named Lurie as one of the top 10 children's hospitals in the nation.