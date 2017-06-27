New surveillance video shows missing U of I scholar right before her disappearance

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

URBANA, Ill. -- New surveillance video captures a missing University of Illinois student right before her disappearance.

The video shows 26-year-old Yingying Zhang entering a black Saturn Astra in Urbana on June 9th, according to police.

Zhang was about a month into a year long appointment when she disappeared.

There is a $40,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.

Zhang's family says they are working with Champaign County Crime Stoppers to offer the reward.

The FBI is also offering up $10,000 for information to help locate her.