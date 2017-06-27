Powerball, Mega Millions ticket sales to be suspended, prize payments delayed

Powerball and Mega Millions are pulling out of Illinois effective tomorrow night because of the state budget crisis.

Powerball ticket sales will end after tomorrow night’s drawing. Mega Millions sales will stop on Friday night.

While the Illinois lottery will continue to hold drawings, anyone who wins more than $25,000 dollars will have their prize payments delayed.

Without a state budget, there’s no appropriation to pay the multi-state lottery agency that runs Powerball and Mega Millions.

There’s also no authorization to pay local lottery winners.

“Players should be confident knowing the Illinois Lottery has the money to pay these winning claims,” Illinois Lottery Acting Director Greg Smith said in a statement. “That means the General Assembly needs to approve a truly balanced budget that includes Lottery funding in order to ensure all prize payments will occur.”

Here is what the suspension of ticket sales means for Powerball:

Powerball sales in Illinois will be suspended at 9:00 p.m. June 28, 2017.

All Powerball tickets purchased before that cut-off time will be valid tickets.

All active Powerball subscriptions will be cancelled after the last draw on June 28. The Lottery will issue refunds to players for the remaining length of their subscriptions.

When a Fiscal Year 2018 appropriation for the Illinois Lottery is passed, the Lottery will work with the Multi-State Lottery Association to determine a path for the return of Powerball sales. The timing is unknown.

No other Illinois Lottery games will be suspended.

Here is what the suspension of ticket sales means for Mega Millions:

Mega Millions sales in Illinois will be suspended at 9:45 p.m. June 30, 2017.

All Mega Millions tickets purchased before that cut-off time will be valid tickets.

All active Mega Millions subscriptions will be cancelled after the last draw on June 30. The Lottery will issue refunds to players for the remaining length of their subscriptions.

When a Fiscal Year 2018 appropriation for the Illinois Lottery is passed, sales for Mega Millions will resume.

