West side crash leaves 2 dead, including off-duty Chicago Police Officer

CHICAGO -- An off duty Chicago Police Officer is one of two people killed in a high speed car accident on the West Side.

The crash occurred at the intersection of Roosevelt road and Kostner in the North Lawndale neighborhood.

Police say the off-duty officer's SUV hit another car being driven by a woman. From the physical scene, it appears the cars collided at a high rate of speed, police reports indicate.

Police are still investigating what caused the accident.

The officer's name has not yet been released. Supt. Eddie Johnson offered his condolences to the families of both victims.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.