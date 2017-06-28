Cubs Kris Bryant leaves Wednesday’s game vs Nationals with an ankle injury

WASHINGTON D.C. – An already bad game for the Cubs got a little worse on a fluke play with the reigning National League MVP.

On Wednesday night, Kris Bryant rolled his ankle on third base while making a catch on an infield pop up in the fifth inning against Washington at Nationals Park.

After making the put out on the fly ball by Matt Wieters, Bryant crossed his right foot over his left and bend his ankle awkwardly on the base. He attempted to walk off the turn but eventually crouched over as he was attended to by an athletic trainer and manager Joe Maddon.

They assisted Bryant off the field and into the locker room where the team said he was diagnosed with a left ankle injury.

Kris Bryant has left tonight's game due to an apparent right ankle injury. We'll update when we have more information. — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) June 29, 2017

Bryant was having a strong game up until that point in what had been a disappointing effort by the Cubs. He was 2-for-3 with a pair of hits before coming out in the fifth inning but the Cubs were down 7-3 at that point.

So far this season the reigning National League MVP is batting .264 with 16 homers and 32 RBIs.