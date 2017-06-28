PHOTOS: Cubs, Commissioner’s Trophy visit President Trump at White House

WASHINGTON — A few months ago, the Cubs had a chance to celebrate their World Series championship with the 44th President of the United States.

On Wednesday, they got an audience with the 45th.

Before their game in Washington D.C. against the Nationals, a few of the Cubs made their way to the White House to meet with President Donald Trump for the first time. The White House documented the visit on their Snapchat account on Wednesday afternoon.

Among those Cubs how attended the event were manager Joe Maddon, first baseman Anthony Rizzo, third baseman Kris Bryant and pitcher Jon Lester. Maddon said on Tuesday that it was not a requirement for the players to visit the White House before tonight’s game.

The team presented Mr. Trump with a No. 45 Cubs jersey during a photo opportunity in the Oval Office.

Earlier in the day, Cubs owner Tom Ricketts visited Senator Ted Cruz with the World Series trophy.