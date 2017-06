Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Chicago police are searching for the suspects behind a violent home invasion in Logan Square.

Authorities say three men broke into the home in the 2700 block of N. Hamlin around 2 a.m. Wednesday.

Police say the men were wearing black masks and entered the home through an unlocked front door.

They tied up the 41-year-old homeowner then beat with a baseball bat. The suspects took the victim’s wallet and cell phone.

The victim was taken to the hospital.

Area North Detectives are investigating.