Cubs Kris Bryant says ankle feels is much better after an injury on Wednesday

WASHINGTON, D.C. – On an already unusual day for the team, the fluke play in the fifth inning concerning the Cubs’ top player caused a bit of heartache for fans.

In the fifth inning, Kris Bryant’s right ankle turned on third base towards the end of a catch on a fly ball near the line.

The third baseman tried to walk it off but eventually had to be helped to the locker room with pain in the ankle. Fans feared the worse for the next twelve hours with the description of the injury remaining vague.

On Thursday, Bryant put fans and the Cubs’ minds at ease, telling reporters that his ankle was much better a few hours before the Cubs’ series finale with the Nationals.

“I can’t say enough, it feels a ton better,” said Bryant to the Chicago Tribune. “After the game we did a bunch of stuff. That didn’t feel good but I guess it really made me feel better today so I feel a ton better.”

Bryant is not in the lineup Thursday and it’s not clear if he will spend anytime on the disabled list for the injury. In 74 games, Bryant is hitting .264 with 16 homers and 32 RBIs and has the lead in third baseman voting for the NL All-Star team.