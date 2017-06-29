Illinois GOP Senate Leader Christine Radogno resigns

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — Illinois Senate GOP Leader Christine Radogno is resigning from her position, effective July 1.

She issued the following statement:

“It truly is an honor to represent the 41st Senate District and my Republican colleagues in the Illinois Senate.

I have done the job to the very best of my ability and always with the needs of the state and my constituents in mind. I am proud of my legislative accomplishments – none of which were achieved alone. I have always appreciated the support, advice and counsel of my colleagues in both parties, staff and family.

I have particularly enjoyed my friendship and working relationship with Senate President John Cullerton that began the day we were chosen as Leaders of our respective caucuses. However, I believe it’s time for a new Senate Republican leader. I have done everything I can do to resolve the state’s budgetcrisis. I will continue to do so for the coming days. But if thesolution will not come on my watch, I hope and pray that the Governor, other legislative leaders, Democrats and Republicans in the Senate and House can find a path to solve the state’s problems.

Though I leave political office with a sense of sadness and some disappointment, I leave with no regrets. I did my best – that’s all I could do. It has been a privilege to serve. But now I am looking forward to returning to private life and spending time with my family, especially my five grandchildren.

Effective close of business on July 1, 2017 – the start of the new fiscal year – I intend to resign my position as Senate Leader and Senator from the 41st District. The Caucus has already begun executing the plan for a smooth, orderly and expeditious transition.”