Trump sends 20 additional federal agents to Chicago to battle gun violence

CHICAGO – The Trump administration has sent federal help to Chicago to help it fight street violence and drug trafficking.

Washington has assigned 20 additional agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives to Chicago.

The new agents will team up with the state police and local detectives to cerate what will be called the "Chicago Crime Gun Strike Force."

The team will pay special attention to rounding up repeat offenders.

The President tweeted Friday morning saying, "Crime and killings in Chicago have reached such epidemic proportions that I am sending in Federal help. 1714 shootings in Chicago this year"

Trump has tweeted about Chicago in the past, in January he said, "If Chicago doesn't fix the horrible "carnage" going on, 228 shootings in 2017 with 42 killings (up 24% from 2016), I will send in the Feds!"