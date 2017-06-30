Bill Brady chosen as the new Illinois Senate GOP leader

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. -- State Sen. Bill Brady of Bloomington, who ran unsuccessfully three times for governor, was chosen leader of the Senate Republicans on Friday to replace outgoing Sen. Christine Radogno.

Radogno announced Thursday that she would be resigning from the legislature Saturday, the first day of the state's new budget year.

Brady was chosen by acclamation.

Gov. Bruce Rauner released the following statement:

“It’s an honor to congratulate Sen. Bill Brady as the new Senate Republican Leader. He is a champion for Illinois families – understanding the changes our state needs to create jobs, lower property taxes, strengthen schools, and reform our political system. I look forward to working with all of the outstanding leaders in the Senate Republican Caucus as we work to fix Illinois by creating a more responsive and responsible state government.”

The Chicago Tribune contributed to this report.