Judge blocks Cook County beverage tax

CHICAGO — A Cook County judge has taken the fizz out of the proposed beverage tax which was supposed to take effect Saturday.

On Friday, the judge issued a temporary restraining order which will block the tax from going into effect.

The County Board passed the controversial tax, which adds a penny per ounce tax onto all sweetened beverages including not just pop, but some juice drinks and ice tea as well. So, for example, a two-liter bottle of soda would incur a 67-cent tax.

Board President Toni Preckwinkle said the tax is needed to help plug holes in the county budget and she claimed it was in the interest of public health as well.

However, the Illinois Retail Merchants association and some grocery stores sued arguing the tax is unconstitutional.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.