Student sues DePaul University, alleging instructor coerced her into sex

CHICAGO — A DePaul University student is suing the school, saying an instructor pressured her to have sex with him, promising her an “A” in his class.

The Chicago Sun-Times reports that a four-count suit was filed on Thursday in Cook County circuit court against the University and the instructor. The woman is seeking more than $200,000 in damages.

The student said that the instructor asked her out in the spring semester of 2016 when she was enrolled in his class. They met for drinks and afterwards the instructor asked the student for a kiss, to which she replied no. Upon the drive back to campus, the instructor invited her to his home where the student says he coerced her into having sex with him.

She says he also tried to get her to have sex with him in his office.

The student says she felt pressured to comply with the instructor because of his position at the school.

The suit also stated that the instructor offered her an “A” in his class and an exemption from the final exam, reports the Sun-Times.

The student has since suffered from depression and post-traumatic stress, states the suit. The suit also states the the University should have known that the professor was the subject of various complaints of inappropriate behavior with female students.

DePaul has not issued an official comment.