Watch Bulls guard Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union take the ‘Hamilton Challenge’
CHICAGO – Since the emergence of Social Media, challenges for causes have become the norm.
The newest one is drawing some participation from the biggest stars in the sports and entertainment world. That includes one of Chicago’s most famous couples – Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union.
On Wednesday the Bulls guard and the singer teamed up for the “Hamilton Challenge.” The effort is a collaboration between Hamilton writer and actor Lin Manuel-Miranda along with Ayesha & Stephen Curry to raise money for a “coalition of immigrant organizations.”
Along with a donation, they’ve asked stars whom they challenge to sing their favorite song from the hit musical.
@stephencurry30 and I are collaborating with Lin-Manuel Miranda to raise money for a coalition of immigration organizations. We all feel strongly about supporting these important organizations fighting to protect immigrants, refugees, and asylum seekers who want to make a better life for themselves and their families. The grand prize winner will join us and Lin-Manuel at the LA opening on August 16th. We think that this will be the biggest Hamilton sweepstakes yet, but we need your help… Head over to prizeo.com/Hamilton for more details. #HAM4ALL @oliviamunn @therock
Olivia Munn accepted the their challenge and, in turn, challenged Union.
My sweet friends @ayeshacurry and @stephencurry30 kicked off an amazing contest to raise money for a coalition of immigration organizations. As the daughter of an immigrant mother, this is a cause that's close to my ❤️. Go to prizeo.com/Hamilton to donate and get a chance to WIN 2 tickets to go to the grand opening of Hamilton in LA on August 16th! #HAM4ALL @gabunion You're up! 👊
While on vacation in Europe, Union accepted the challenge with Wade by her side. Along with the donation, the couple performed part of the song “Satisfied” from Hamilton.
@ayeshacurry and @stephencurry30 kicked off an amazing contest in collab with Lin-Manuel Miranda to raise money for a coalition of immigration organizations. The grand prize winner will join them at the LA opening of Hamilton on August 16th. Head over to prizeo.com/Hamilton for more details. Help us raise awareness for this amazing cause! We accepted your challenge @OliviaMunn, now it’s your turn @KevinHart4real #HAM4ALL
They challenged actor and comedian Kevin Hart to the challenge.
