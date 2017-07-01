Cleanup underway after freight train derails, spilling oil

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PLAINFIELD, Ill. -- An estimated 40,000 gallons of crude oil spilled when a train derailed yesterday in South Suburban Plainfield.

Twenty-five Canadian National Tanker cars derailed near Riverwalk Court and Route 59.

Immediately following the oil spill, area firefighters jumped into action, using foam and ditches to contain the oil.

The two big concerns were keeping it out of the DuPage River and keeping it from igniting.

CN Rail is sending in its emergency response teams for this Hazmat situation.

Businesses within 1,000 feet of the spill were evacuated yesterday, but no residents were made to leave.

Police said everyone has been allowed back into their businesses.

Police say they've had some complaints about the smell of the crude oil overnight.

No one was injured in the derailment. The investigation is underway.