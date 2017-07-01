Couple held up at home say they didn’t know drug dealers used to live there

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO --Friday night around 7 p.m., 62-year-old Johnnie Mills and 67-year-old Carol White were watching TV in their Marquette Park apartment when they say three men kicked in the door to their apartment and demanded drugs.

The trio had apparently broken the glass near the building's front door and unlocked it before running up the stairs. Mills and White tried to escape through the back door.

"They caught her before we got out the back door and so I thought she was behind me. I looked back there was a guy behind me, he had the gun in my face," Mills said.

While two of the intruders ransacked the bedroom, the third made the couple lay face down in the living room. They only took medicine for pain and high blood pressure, dropping some of the pills on the way out.

Mills says he called 911 five times, and it took 45 minutes for police to respond.

The couple just moved into this apartment in May, and they're hearing from neighbors that the previous tenants were drug dealers. Community activist Andrew Holmes wants new rules requiring landlords to give renters more information.

"It's your responsibility to let them know the history of what happened at this place whether it was a murder or gang house, drug house," Holmes said.

The couple was not hurt physically but the home invasion left them nervous and shaken. They couldn't sleep much Friday night, and were anxious until the doors were boarded up Saturday. They said they want to move.

"I believe in god because he the only one that saved me and that's why I'm still here," White said.

They were unable to give a good description of the intruders, and police haven't made any arrests.