Third victim found as police investigate fatal shooting of 2 men on Englewood porch

CHICAGO -- As police investigated the deaths of two men shot and killed on a porch in Englewood Friday night, a third victim was found inside the home Saturday.

Chicago police say a group of men were drinking beers on the porch of a house across from the Dan Ryan Expressway at 57th and Wells Friday night when two men walked up and opened fire, shooting two victims in the chest and legs. The shooters then took off in a white sedan.

“It was a hail of bullets. A hail of bullets,” said neighbor Gail Glover.

Killed in the shooting were 50-year-old Sedrick Ringer and 30-year-old Javon Jackson, a minister and graduate of Southern Illinois University.

“He was a man of god,” Bishop Gregory Stapleton said of his friend Sedrick Ringer.

Police cleared the scene at the house as they began their investigation Friday night. But as it turns out a third man – who was inside the home at the time of the shooting – was also killed. Police didn’t discover his body until Saturday afternoon.

It’s unclear why police did not enter the home when they were investigating at the scene. Neighbors say the third body is a man in his 50's who lived in the home, and he was found Saturday morning by his family.

"To find out that somebody else is dead now that’s just crazy, so I’m just at a loss for words,” Stapleton said.

Sources confirm the third victim was shot in the stomach, possibly looking out of the apartment's peephole during the incident. Neighbors say they assume police knocked on the door after the shooting.

“He couldn’t answer the door because he was in there dead,” Glover said.

Despite Friday night’s triple homicide, Chicago police held a press conference Saturday afternoon touting a 32% decline in shootings so far this year in Englewood, and a 14% reduction in shootings citywide, which they credited to data-driven policing.

“Although violence remains unacceptable there are signs of hope and progress,” said CPD First Deputy Superintendent Kevin Navarro.

Friends and family still reeling from Friday night’s shooting say it’s just not true.

“Not in this neighborhood,” Glover said.

"Every time you turn on the TV you see gunshots. This is about the sixth killing in this neighborhood in the past three weeks. How’s it down, I don’t know?” Stapleton said.

Police say they have two suspects in custody for the shooting. Neighbors say a third suspect got away.