Blackhawks trade forward Marcus Kruger to the Vegas Golden Knights

CHICAGO – This was expected to happen a few weeks ago when Las Vegas’ new NHL franchise was preparing for their expansion draft.

But that came and went without Marcus Kruger going to the Golden Knights – a deal that was rumored to have already been done a few days before. Perhaps the announcement of Marian Hossa’s absence for at least the 2017-2018 season caused the Blackhawks to rethink the decision to get ride of their talented forward who does have a big hit on their salary cap.

On Sunday, however, the Blackhawks followed through with their initial plans and traded Kruger to Vegas for future considerations.

“We thank Marcus for his many contributions to our team—most notably, two Stanley Cup Championships,” said Blackhawks general manager Stan Bowman in a statement released by the team. “His work ethic, reliability and strength as a two-way player made him a valuable member of the organization. We wish him the best with Vegas.”