Brian Sandalow talks Cubs and Blackhawks on Sports Feed

CHICAGO - As one team in Chicago was getting the band back together, another is trying to do the same with many of the same players from a year ago.

The Cubs have been sometimes hopelessly up-and-down this season, emblematic of a road trip they just took the last two weeks. A 5-6 not good but not terrible time away from Chicago keeps them around .500 and in the running for a weak NL Central title.

Meanwhile the Blackhawks are hoping to rekindle their playoff magic from a few years ago with a few players from that era making a comeback, including Patrick Sharp this weekend.

Brian Sandalow of the Chicago Sun Times appeared on Sunday's Sports Feed to discuss both with Josh Frydman.

Watch Brian's segments in the video above or below.