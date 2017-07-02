× Pitcher Wade Davis is the only Cubs player named to NL All-Star team

CHICAGO – A sign of the times for the Cubs might have come in the number of spots reserved for their players on the All-Star roster – even though their manager is leading the team in 2017.

After a so-so first half of the season, only one member of the Cubs is headed to the All-Star game in Miami. That’s closer Wade Davis, who will join the rest of the stars at Marlins Park on Tuesday, July 11th.

It’s a drastic change from 2016 when the Cubs were the best team in Major League Baseball at the All-Star break. The Cubs had four infielder starters for the game, outfielder Dexter Fowler and two pitchers make the roster in one of the more impressive showing in franchise history.

But a so-so season means the Cubs won’t have nearly as many as a year ago.

Kris Bryant missed out on a chance to start at third base, getting beat out by the Rockies Nolan Arenado. Anthony Rizzo had the same fate at first base as he was bested in the voting by the Nationals’ Ryan Zimmerman.

Bryant still has a chance to get in the game via the MLB’s Final Vote ballot. This allows fans to select one of five finalists to make the roster

Acquired in the offseason to replace Aroldis Chapman, Davis has been one of the best closers in the game in his first season in Chicago. He’s 16-for-16 in save opportunities in 2017 and sports a 1.93 ERA with 42 strikeouts.

This is Davis’ third consecutive All-Star appearance with the previous two coming with the Royals.