Plane leaving Chicago crashes in northern Wisconsin, killing 6, officials say

PHILLIPS, Wis. — Authorities say six people aboard a Cessna airplane were killed when it crashed in northern Wisconsin.

The Price County Sheriff’s Office says the airplane crashed at 3:21 a.m. Saturday near the city of Phillips.

WSAW-TV reports that the crash victims were all adults, but didn’t release names at first.

However, two of the victims were apparently school employees of a Bensenville, IL elementary school, according to a post on the Tioga Elementary School Facebook Page. The school said PE teacher Thomas DeMauro and the district’s maintenance director Charles (Chuck) Tomlitz were killed in the crash.

The sheriff’s office says the plane had left from Chicago and was heading to Canada on a fishing trip.

National Transportation Safety Board investigators say there was a discussion between the pilot of the plane and air traffic controllers about “local weather phenomenon.” Soon after, the aircraft dropped off radar.