LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Police have arrested a Memphis-based rapper and another suspect in the nightclub shooting in Arkansas yesterday that left 28 people hurt.

Ricky Hampton, better known as Finese2Tymes, was arrested early this morning. Hampton had been headlining a show in Birmingham, Alabama.

The victims ranged in age from 16 to 35. Two are in critical condition. The rest are expected to be okay. All are expected to survive.