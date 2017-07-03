Body of baby girl found after fire in suburban home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MARKHAM, Ill. – Investigators in Markham are trying to determine how a baby's body was found in a burning, abandoned home.

The home where the baby was discovered Monday is still surrounded in crime tape and a Markham police car will be sitting on this house around the clock until evidence techs are done investigating.

Authorities said that the baby girl was believed to be about 12 months old. She has not yet been identified but police in Markham are treating this as a death investigation.

The baby was found inside a plastic bag on the upstairs floor of the home, which is possibly an attic, at the 155th and Hamlin. An autopsy will be conducted to determine the cause of death.

Police were alerted that something was wrong at the location early Monday morning after a neighbor called 911 to report the house was burning.

It was around 6:30 a.m. and plumes of smoke were visible from the roof of the home.

Once crews got inside and discovered the baby, Markham called in the state police crime lab.

They searched the home and a shed in the back, taking pictures and boarding it up.

Sources said the home has been vacant for at least two years, but it appears to have been broken into.

Neighbors are disturbed by the discovery.

More evidence technicians are due at the home for further investigations on Wednesday.