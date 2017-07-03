Body of baby girl found after fire in suburban home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MARKHAM, Ill. – The body of a baby was reportedly found inside a suburban home after a fire early Monday morning.

Plumes of smoke were spotted coming out of the roof of the home in the 15500 block of South Hamlin in Markham around 6:30 a.m.

Crews arrived to the scene and discovered the body of a baby in the attic.

Sources tell WGN News the baby is a 12-month-old girl and her body was discovered inside a plastic bag.

Authorities say the home has been vacant for the last two years but appeared to have been broken into

The fire caused damage to the roof of the home.

Markham police and Illinois State Police are investigating.

An autopsy will be conducted to determine cause of death.