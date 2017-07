SEDALIA, Colo. – A man in Colorado shot and killed his son. He told authorities he mistook him for an intruder.

Authorities say Leo Huner shot his adult son, Nick about six times.

Investigators spent hours removing evidence from inside the home.

They also launched a drone and used metal detectors around the property.

It’s unclear what they’re looking for.

Huner is in jail, being held on second degree murder.