Dad in critical condition after diving off boat after child near 63rd St. Beach

CHICAGO — A man is in “extremely critical” condition after one of his children fell out of a boat near 63rd Street beach and he dove in to attempt a rescue Monday afternoon, officials said.

According to the Chicago Fire Department, the man and his three children were on the boat near 6400 S. Lakefront Dr. when one of the kids fell into the water. The man dove in after the child, who was rescued by lifeguards. After the man went underwater, rescue workers including the Coast Guard conducted a search.

He was found after a helicopter search and transported to a hospital in “extremely critical” condition, officials said, while the child was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital in good condition.

This is a developing story. Check back for more updates.

