Senate meets to continue budget talks on the House-approved budget plan

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. -- The Illinois State Senate has passed the tax bill and House spending plan as negotiations continue in Springfield for a budget.

The tax bill passed with 36 Democrat votes for a balanced budget and the spending plan passed with 39. They're two of three bills the Senate will be looking at.

Legislators are attempting to make a decision on the House-approved budget plan in order to break the nation's longest budget standoff since the Great Depression.

Democratic House Speaker Mike Madigan called legislation leaders to a 10 a.m. session. Republicans were no-shows at the one he had Monday afternoon with Democratic Senate President John Cullerton of Chicago.

The House voted overwhelmingly Sunday night for a $36 billion spending plan fueled by a $5 billion increase in income taxes. The plans are not dissimilar from ones the Senate OK'd in May. The Senate needs to concur in House changes and may attempt to take a vote Tuesday on the budget Governor Bruce Rauner promised to veto.

Monday was the third day of the fiscal year. Illinois has been without a budget since 2015 because of disagreements with Republican Gov. Bruce Rauner.