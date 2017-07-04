Evanston’s 95th annual 4th of July parade celebrates first responders

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EVANSTON, Ill. -- Neighbors claimed their spots, putting their chairs out early this morning for a front row view of Evanston's 4th of July parade that starts at 2:00 this afternoon.

140 entrants will make their way from Central Park Avenue, east on Central Street to Ashland.

Organizers are blocking roads to clear the path for the 4th of July celebration.

It's a tradition that began in 1922, started by the North End Mothers Club, and continues today through the efforts of the all-volunteer Evanston Fourth of July Association.

This year's parade theme is "Evanston's Heroes Are America's Heroes: Our First Responders".

After the parade there will be a lakefront concert at 7:30 p.m. Fireworks will follow that at 9:30 p.m.