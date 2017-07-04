What to expect at Navy Pier for 4th of July fireworks

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- Everyone can expect a spectacular fireworks show, but along with that, an estimated crowd of perhaps 1 million people along the lakefront as well as strict security at Navy Pier.

Like in the summer of 2016, no coolers or large backpacks or bags for anyone who wants to watch the fireworks show from the pier, which will close as soon as it reaches maximum capacity of 100,000.

That is expected to happen by 5:00 p.m. this afternoon.

As always, spots along the lakefront are a free for all.

The show will begin at 9:30 p.m. and will last about 15 minutes. Underneath it for the first time this year is the new Ferris wheel, which will feature a red, white and blue light show.

Chicago police will have a heightened presence everywhere along the lakefront, along with plain clothed officers among the crowd.

Driving is not recommended but there will be extra trains and buses.